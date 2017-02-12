Mobile
Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Plane rerouted to military base for further security checks

 

Dubai: An international flight carrying passengers bound for the UAE was diverted due to a security threat, according to reports.

Flight EY42 was travelling from Dublin Airport to Abu Dhabi on Friday when a “security threat on board” alerted the crew. The plane, which reportedly carried a number of Irish travellers,  was advised to reroute to Al Minihad Air Base in Dubai for further security checks.

“The crew completed all necessary inflight checks as per procedure, with no abnormalities found, then followed the authorities instructions to undergo further security checks at the Air Base,” an Etihad Airways spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“Throughout additional security, the passengers were accommodated in the Air Base and were provided with refreshments. Guests then boarded police escorted buses to Abu Dhabi airport to be processed through the terminal,” said the spokesperson.

