Etihad confirms job cuts

Abu Dhabi-based airline did not say how many people will be laid off, but said move part of restructuring scheme

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
The Etihad Airways headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Etihad Airways is cutting down its workforce as part of a restructuring scheme amid the current economic conditions, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline declined to further comment on how many people will be laid off, but it said that the move is part of an ”ongoing process of organisational reviews and restructuring” in different parts of the company.

“The restructuring will result in a measured reduction of headcount in some parts of the business,” the airline said in a statement sent to Gulf News.

As to which specific departments are being looked into, the spokesperson would not provide further details either, but said the “majority of people affected are through natural attrition and their jobs will not be filled.”

The carrier assured, however, that it will strive to remain fair and transparent in carrying out staff changes.

“We will do this in a fair, structured and transparent way while keeping a clear focus on operating the airline with the highest levels of safety, serving our guests and delivering the world-class service for which we are known.”

The airline acknowledged it is currently operating in an “increasingly competitive” environment, while global economic conditions remain weak. Through the restructuring process, Etihad hopes it will be able to bring down costs, improve productivity and increase revenues.

“To ensure we remain agile and competitive in this environment, we constantly explore and pursue new ways of driving productivity and improving efficiency so that we can continue to deliver on our mandate and vision,” the company said in a statement. “This involves an ongoing process of organisational reviews and restructuring.”

“By undertaking a process of managed, controlled restructuring, we are able to protect the business while at the same time continuing to invest in its future growth and progress.”

According to Bloomberg, people have already left the information-technology department and reductions are also planned in the human resources and commercial sales units, one person said. Cuts will also involve cabin crew and ground staff, another person said. The spokesman for Etihad, the third-largest Gulf carrier behind Emirates and Qatar Airways Ltd., declined to specify the number of layoffs.

Etihad’s staffing almost tripled to 20,292 in the past eight years, as its fleet expanded to 122 aircraft from 42. It employs 26,769 when including subsidiaries and employees abroad.

emirates airline

