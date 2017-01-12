Emirates to launch daily flight to Croatia
Dubai: Emirates will be introducing a daily flight from Dubai to Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, effective June 1, 2017, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.
“From the perspective of trade and commerce, the whole southeast Europe region will now be more accessible to businesses in the Middle East and beyond, an area previously unreached by an Emirates route,” it stated.
The operation will be served by an Emirates Boeing 777-300 aircraft, the only wide-body service operating to and from Zagreb, Emirates said.