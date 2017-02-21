Emirates to fly daily to Phnom Penh
Dubai: Emirates will launch a new daily route from Dubai to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, stopping over in Yangon, Myanmar, from July 1.
The route will offer the first direct link between Yangon and Phnom Penh.
From the same date, Emirates’ existing Dubai-Yangon-Hanoi flight will become a non-stop direct flight from Dubai to Hanoi.
Emirates said the number of tourists visiting Cambodia was expected to rise to 8 million by 2020, up from 4.7 million in 2015.
“Recent growth and infrastructure development has led to Phnom Penh becoming a significant economic and tourism destination,” the airline said in a statement issued on Tuesday.