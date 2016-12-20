Emirates SkyCargo expands network to Fort Lauderdale, Florida
DUBAI
Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, launched a new daily service to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, earlier last week. The daily route is operated by a Boeing 777-200LR and offers up to 15 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity per flight. The addition is expected to open up further trade opportunities and connectivity to customers in South Florida and the broader region. Fort Lauderdale is Emirates SkyCargo’s second destination in Florida and the 13th in the United States.