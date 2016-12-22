Mobile
Emirates overhauls in-flight amenities

Carrier overhauls in-flight amenities to include new Bulgari products, lounge wear that uses patented technology

 

Dubai: Travelers who can afford to splurge thousands of dirhams on premium airline seats can now look forward to more luxurious pampering in the sky.

As competition in the airline industry heats up, Emirates airline has taken luxury in flying a notch higher by investing in key partnerships with luxury brands and overhauling its in-flight amenities that will now include a new range of vanity kits from Bulgari and lounge wear that uses patented technology.

The improved in-flight amenities for first and business class passengers, announced on Wednesday, also feature products exclusively made for Emirates by VOYA, a luxury  Irish skincare brand distributed through some of the world’s top spas and hotels.

The airline saw its net profit fall by 75 per cent in the first half of the year, as the strong US dollar and “challenging” environment put pressure on the aviation industry. But the decline hasn't stopped the carrier from investing further.

“Emirates’ ongoing investment in product reinforces its emphasis on comfort, enhancing the travel experience,” the carrier said. “The airline has partnered with experts in their respective fields and no attention to detail has been spared in the luxury product overhaul.”

emiratesTo ensure they get a comfortable night’s sleep, passengers can put on a pair of “moisturising” lounge wear that is said to be the world’s first and uses patented Hydra Active Microcapsule technology that promises to keep skin hydrated during the flight. It comes with a pair of matching slippers and eye mask, too.

For added comfort,  there’s a plush, faux sheep-skin blanket in First Class and soft duvets in Business Class.

emirates

Passengers can look forward to waking up refreshed as the signature A380 shower spa on board  carries shampoo, conditioner, body wash, cleanser, body moisturiser, hand wash, soap and hand cream – all exclusively made for the airline by VOYA. The hand and body cream can also be found in the First and Business Class washrooms.

The First Class kit bags are made from fine leather. They come in eight designs in charcoal grey for men and pale grey for women. Eight additional designs are available in Business Class – four men and four for women.

The Bulgari kits for ladies:

emirates

The Bulgari kit for men:

Emirates

Dubai
Emirates Airline
