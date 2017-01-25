Emirates cuts fares for US flights
Dubai: Emirates Airlines has reduced fares for flights from the UAE to a number of destinations in the United States.
Starting January 25 until February 3, passengers who book flights for 12 destinations, including New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle can avail themselves of return tickets priced as low as Dh3,660. The special fares are valid for trips until November 30 this year.
The UAE-based carrier announced the promotion on Wednesday. Only this week, the airline launched a new daily service from Dubai to Newark Liberty International Airport in the US, via Athens in Greece, which will start on March 12, 2017.
Emirates operates 17 daily flights on the US route. It has partnerships with Alaskan Airlines and JetBlue, which the Dubai-based carrier said has opened up more flexibility and seamless connections to a host of destinations within North America, including popular Caribbean destinations.
The latest special fares include Economy class return ticket to New York at Dh3,560; Fort Lauderdale at Dh3,660; Chicago and Washington DC from Dh4,060; Boston, Dallas and Houston from Dh4,260; Toronto from Dh4,650; Los Angeles from Dh4,760; Orlando from Dh4,860 and San Francisco and Seattle from Dh5,160.
Business Class flyers can also book tickets for as low as Dh17,110.