Cheap end-of-year fares for UAE flyers revealed

Dubai: Airfares from UAE to Prague for under Dh1,000, Mumbai for less than Dh500, Istanbul for Dh756 or New York for less than Dh4,000.

Airlines in UAE have been offering eye-popping fares from Dubai, Sharjah or Abu Dhabi to several destinations abroad, as competition in the aviation industry heats up and avid travellers plan their holidays for the coming year.

A new research by Virtuoso has predicted that 2017 will be a year for holidaymakers to venture into unpopular destinations, pursue authentic experiences, adventures or simply rest and relax. If you choose to fly to popular places, however, it pays to do some research.

One of the UAE-based carriers who have just launched a short-term promotion, flydubai is offering avid travellers from the emirate a chance to fly to the European city of Prague for as low as Dh841.

Tickets to other known destinations such as Bangkok, Maldives, Colombo and Istanbul, among many others, are being advertised for as low as Dh1,240, Dh1,900, Dh912 and Dh756, respectively. Flyers, however, are advised to check the fine print before making any booking, as some of the advertised rates are only good for one-way trips.

At Etihad Airways, flyers can book economy class tickets to Bangkok for as low as Dh1,760, Johannesburg for Dh3,180, New York for Dh3,900 and Melbourne for Dh4,140.

The special prices are valid for bookings made until January 7, 2017 and travel between December 18, 2016 and September 30, 2017.

Air Arabia has also just unveiled a 48-hour promotion with special fares starting from as low as Dh360. Fares from Sharjah to Kuwait are being sold for Dh425, Mumbai for Dh475, Amman for Dh600, Muscat for Dh345 and Alexandria for Dh635.

Special starting fares from Dubai via flydubai to:

Baku: Dh850

Bangkok: Dh1,240

Bratislava: Dh1,246

Colombo: Dh912

Istanbul: Dh756

Maldives: Dh1,900

From Abu Dhabi via Etihad to:

Bangkok: Dh1,760

New York: Dh3,900

Melbourne: Dh4,140

Johannesburg: Dh3,180

Los Angeles: Dh4,750

From Sharjah via Air Arabia to:

Amman: Dh600

Beirut: Dh578

Colombo: Dh825

Delhi: 565

Istanbul: 565

Alexandria: Dh635

Kuwait: Dh425

Mumbai: Dh475

Muscat: Dh345