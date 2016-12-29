Mobile
Busy start to New Year: Massive crowds expected at Dubai airports

Emirates expects close to 250,000 passengers to pass through Terminal 3, Concourses on January 2

 

Dubai:   Residents returning to the UAE or leaving for a post-Christmas vacation in January can expect massive crowds at the airport, with thousands of passengers anticipated to pass through Dubai International in the first week of the year.

Based on its latest booking figures, Emirates Airlines said it is expecting close to 250,000 passengers to pass through Terminal 3 and Emirates’ Concourses in the first three days of January, with the peak of passenger traffic likely to appear on January 2, as UAE expats from Asia, Europe and the United States return from the holidays.

The Dubai-based carrier issued an advisory on Wednesday, reminding departing passengers to prep early and arrive at the airport at least three hours before take-off, to keep their travels hassle-free. The busiest day for the airline is expected to be on Monday, 2 January, when a record of over 87,000 passengers will pass through Terminal 3 alone.

“To make the journey as seamless and trouble-free as possible at the airport, Emirates is deploying extra staff to assist customers,” the airline said in a statement.

The month of January is one of the busiest travel periods of the year, according to Dubai Airports data. Passenger traffic in January 2016 reached more than 7.3 million, the third-highest this year after July and August, which registered 7.6 million and 7.7 million passengers, respectively.

Travel agents confirmed that they do have a high volume of customers returning to the UAE on January 2. Most of these travellers will be coming from various points in India, Philippines, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, Germany and United States, according to Premjit Bangara of Sharaf Travel.

“These clients have travelled with their families over the winter vacation break to spend Christmas and New year at home and are now coming back  before schools open. There are some clients who have taken the last week off in December to take advantage of the long weekend and they too are headed back on the 2nd. I don’t have figures but they are predominantly from the Indian subcontinent and Philippines,” Bangara told Gulf News.

Emirates airline said UAE residents who have flights on January 2 should therefore plan extra time to get to the airport to avoid heavy traffic expected during this period.

“Passengers can physically check in at Terminal 3 as early as six hours before departing on their flight. Emirates also has car park check-in facilities, which operate around the clock at Dubai International Airport. “

“Equipped with 16 check-in counters, customers can check-in and drop their luggage at the car park check-in facilities from 24 hours to six hours prior to departure, easing their journey through the airport during peak travel periods. All passengers must be present at the time of check-in.”

To avoid delays, travelers are also advised to stick to carry-on baggage weight limits, which are 7 kilos for Economy Class and 14 kilos for Business and First Class. “Staff will be checking the weight of carr-on bags at various touch points before passengers board their flights.

Customers are also urged to check-in online before departure which is available 48 hours to 90 minutes before departure. Customers can check in on their mobile phones or using the self-service kiosks at the airport. 

For families, Emirates has special check-in areas consisting of 20 economy check-in counters in Terminal 3 at Area 2, which are designed with their needs in mind.

UAE nationals and residents can pass through immigration more efficiently by using their UAE ID cards at the new smart gates at Terminal 3.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai International Airport
emirates airline

