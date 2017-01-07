Boeing’s deliveries, orders fell in 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Boeing’s deliveries, orders fell in 2016

US aerospace giant delivered 748 planes last year, down from 762 in 2015

Gulf News
 

NEW YORK: Boeing said on Friday its deliveries of commercial planes fell modestly in 2016 and it saw fewer orders compared to 2015.

The US aerospace giant delivered 748 planes last year, down from 762 in 2015.

Boeing booked orders for 668 planes, down 13 per cent in from orders in 2015. The 2016 orders are worth $94.1 billion at list prices, it said.

Boeing’s arch-rival Airbus said in November that it was targeting deliveries of 670 planes for the year. Commercial aeroplane deliveries are tied to revenues and are closely monitored as a sign of financial strength.

Boeing’s most popular plane, the single-aisle 737, comprised about two-thirds of the deliveries and an even higher percentage of the orders.

The company on Wednesday announced a new order for 75 of the 737s, worth $8.25 billion, from General Electric’s aeroplane leasing arm.

However, deliveries of the iconic 747 jumbo jets fell by half to just nine. The company announced in January 2016 it was cutting production of the planes in half due to weak demand in the cargo market. Airbus has also faired badly with its jumbo offering, the A380.

Boeing said in December it also was cutting production of its wide-body 777 planes to five from seven due to slackening demand. It delivered 99 of the planes in 2016, up one from the prior year.

Shares of Boeing rose 0.1 per cent to $158.87 in afternoon trading.

More from Aviation

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aviation

2,000 job cuts said to loom at Alitalia

Business Gallery

Top tech products on show at CES 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car