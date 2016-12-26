Boeing, Mubadala aim to boost UAE aerospace industry
Abu Dhabi: Aircraft manufacturer Boeing announced that the Boeing-Mubadala Co-op internship programme is on course to provide aerospace engineering expertise to bolster the UAE’s aviation capabilities.
The programme was launched by Boeing and Mubadala in 2015 to support the development of a sustainable aerospace industry in the UAE. Six students have graduated from the programme to date, and 10 Emirati students will join in August 2017.
The 18-week programme includes professional development activities designed to build the students’ network and broaden their exposure to Boeing and aerospace engineering.