Alitalia in Rome government talks on turnaround plan

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Alitalia in Rome government talks on turnaround plan

Executives from key investor Ethiad Airways and Alitalia were set to meet Italian ministers on Monday, Etihad said

Gulf News
 

Milan, Rome, Dubai: Alitalia and its shareholders presented their latest business plan to Italy’s government on Monday, paving the way for crunch talks with unions over up to 2,000 job cuts that could decide the future of the struggling carrier.

The Italian centre-left government pledged support for efforts to turn around the airline but asked the carrier to finalise a plan before starting any talks over possible job cuts, playing down any immediate threat of layoffs.

“The government has asked Alitalia to present a detailed industrial plan in the next weeks, shared by shareholders, banks and creditor institutions,” Rome’s industry ministry said in a statement after hosting the meeting.

“Any discussion on employment levels will take place in a second stage, once the details of the industrial plan are defined along with a long-term project to relaunch the company,” it said in a statement.

Italy’s flag carrier approved on December 22 a short-term financing deal and a new strategy, including job cuts, that allowed it to start negotiations with stakeholders.

It was joined for Monday’s talks by investors, including 49-percent shareholder Etihad, which was represented by CEO James Hogan, also vice-chairman of Alitalia.

Led by Hogan, state-owned Etihad bought a 49 per cent stake in Alitalia in 2014 as part of a 1.76 billion euro (Dh6.80 billion; $1.85 billion) rescue plan for the loss-making airline.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad had pledged to return it to profit by 2017 by slashing costs, turning Rome into an intercontinental hub and adding more lucrative long-haul connections.

But two years later, Alitalia is losing at least half a million euros a day and may remain unprofitable for another two to three years, sources have said.

JOBS AT RISK

A person familiar with the plan said Alitalia wants to cut between 1,600 and 2,000 jobs and reduce costs, especially on loss-making domestic and regional activities.

Another person briefed on the plans was more cautious, pegging the number of job cuts as low as 600.

Any such cuts are expected to meet fierce opposition from Alitalia’s powerful unions.

The two sides are heading for a potential showdown in detailed negotiations, but after years of turmoil the airline is prepared to insist it is running out of options, the person familiar with the plan said.

Alitalia aims to shed costs in short-haul operations by introducing a low-cost service based on roughly doubling the size of its fleet of Embraer regional feeder jets, he said.

It also plans to outsource some services such as IT.

“It is going to be a difficult month. If Alitalia is able to achieve what it needs to do, it will be able to go on and survive. If not, then there is no other solution than to close the airline,” the person said.

Before privatisation in 2008, various governments paid four billion euros in cash to Alitalia, rarely requiring strong industrial strategies in return.

But controlling shareholder Etihad is pushing for sweeping changes, including proposals to cut staff and ground at least 20 planes and cut certain unprofitable routes.

Its most recent turnaround hit problems after low-cost airlines such as Ryanair expanded aggressively in Italy, use of high-speed trains has increased and after attacks across Europe dented demand for travel.

Alitalia had no immediate comment.

— Reuters

More from Aviation

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aviation

Dnata marks key milestones in 2016

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in