Alitalia, Air Berlin operating in tough competitive environments: Hogan

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Alitalia, Air Berlin operating in tough competitive environments: Hogan

James Hogan says Air Berlin strategy ‘now on track’

Gulf News
 

DUBAI

Etihad Airways’ President and Chief Executive Officer, James Hogan, said both Alitalia and Air Berlin are operating in “very tough competitive environments, and need to address long-standing issues facing their businesses.” Etihad has a stake in both airlines.

In a speech in Dublin, Hogan said that Alitalia is finalising a business plan to “address its issues,” and that Air Berlin’s strategy is now on track, as per a statement issued by the Abu Dhabi airline on Wednesday.

Alitalia and Air Berlin have both been struggling, with the latter cutting its core fleet in half. In December, Air Berlin also named Lufthansa manager Thomas Winkelmann as chief executive officer. This came after mounting losses for Air Berlin as it struggled to reduce its costs.

Regarding Alitalia, Hogan along with executives from the Italian carrier met with Italian ministers on January 9 to discuss the latest cash crisis and agreed to submit “a detailed industrial plan” within weeks, according to Bloomberg reports.

No plans for lufthansa stake

At the 19th annual Global Airfinance Conference, Hogan also said Etihad has no plans to take a stake in Germany’s Lufthansa, though both airlines are exploring the possibility of expanding their recent cooperation agreement, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

“Jet Airways, Air Serbia, Air Seychelles, Virgin Australia, and Etihad Regional have all used our capital investments to help structure their businesses into more efficient and profitable operations. In those cases, our long term investments are already delivering a return. However, we have faced greater challenges with Air Berlin and with Alitalia,” Hogan said in his speech.

He added: “We are committed to our equity partner strategy — it delivers a huge amount to our business. Some of those airlines need to reach to the market pressures they face, and we are supportive of that process.”

Hogan further said Etihad Aviation Group’s partnership strategy has been a core element of business growth, delivering revenue and synergy benefits.

More from Aviation

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Jet Airways
follow this tag on MGNJet Airways
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Jet Airways
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aviation

Emirates to launch third daily flight to Nairobi

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access