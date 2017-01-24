AirAsia X cleared for flights to any US destination
AirAsia X has received clearance from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to fly to the US, it announced on Tuesday.
The airline is the first Asian low-cost carrier to secure approval to operate scheduled passenger flights to the US, the airline said in a statement.
It is considering flights to several US states, including Hawaii, as part of its route expansion plans.
AirAsia X Group CEO Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said: “This is a major milestone for AirAsia X. Our expansion up until now has concentrated on Asia, Australasia and the Middle East, and we are excited about our first foray into an entirely new market as we look beyond Asia Pacific.”
On Tuesday, Emirates announced that it would add a daily service to New Jersey via Athens, using a Boeing 777-300ER.