Abu Dhabi Airport received 2.2m passengers in January

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi International Airport received more than 2.2 million passengers in January, representing a 2.6 per cent increase in airport traffic compared with January 2016.

Statistics show India was the most popular travel destination, with the recorded travel to and from the state growing by 2 per cent last month compared to January 2016, while the United Kingdom was in second place with a reported growth of 14.1 per cent, mainly due to the addition of a third Airbus A380 both inbound and outbound to London.

In addition, traffic to and from Egypt saw a significant growth of 18.4 per cent compared to the previous year.