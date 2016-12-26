Mobile
1.86m passengers pass through Abu Dhabi Airport

Passenger traffic up 4.4 per cent year-on-year in November

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A total of 1.86 million passengers passed through Abu Dhabi International Airport in November 2015, marking a 4.4 per cent increase in passenger traffic compared to the 1.78 million seen in November 2015.

The figure brings the total number of passengers who used the airport in the first 11 months of the year to 22.3 million — up 5.3 per cent year-on-year.

A statement by operator Abu Dhabi Airports said there was a 38.6 per cent increase in passenger traffic through Terminal 3 in November compared to the same month last year, with the traffic there reaching 1.3 million passengers.

Traffic to and from Saudi Arabia saw a surge in November, jumping 43.5 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, total aircraft movements rose marginally during the month, reaching 14,272 (up 1.7 per cent).

Cargo traffic also experienced slow growth in November, rising 1.3 per cent year-on-year, but was down 3.5 per cent for the first 11 months of 2016 to reach 733,742 metric tonnes.

Abu Dhabi Airports is currently working on the re-development and expansion of Abu Dhabi International Airport through the addition of the Midfield Terminal to increase the overall capacity of the airport to more than 45 million passengers per year.

