Qatar’s economy is in for a soft landing this year

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Qatar’s economy is in for a soft landing this year

The spike in construction led activity and traffic through its airport is helping

Gulf News
 

Qatar is aiming high as it attempts to take full advantage of its economic potentials. The drive is partly a reflection of ongoing works relating to host the World Cup for the first time in the region. Likewise, the aviation sector is contributing by helping distinguish the country as a whole.

The economy is growing above the average of Gulf Cooperation Council member-states. The IMF expects GCC economies to collectively grow by 2.3 per cent in 2017, up from 1.8 per cent in 2016. Yet, the growth for Qatar’s economy is put at 3.6 per cent between 2016-18.

A primary factor behind this notable performance concerns the spending associated with the World Cup 2022. It emerged recently that Qatar invests some $500 million every week on projects associated with the event.

These include constructing stadiums, rail and road networks. Private sector investors are investing to expand the hospitality sector.

With regards to aviation, in February, Qatar Airways made history by launching the longest commercial flight — from Auckland to Doha, cutting the distance of 14,535 kilometres in about 17 hours and 30/40 minutes depending on headwinds. This is regarded as the furthest distance for a direct flight between any two cities.

Officials are turning inflows of passengers through Doha airport as a source of revenue. In late 2016, the authorities started implementing a new fee of nearly $10 on passengers leaving and transiting through Hamad International Airport. The fee is meant to make passengers pay for use of the airport facilities.

Make no mistake, this fee supplements other existing fees and taxes.

The practice of charging passengers for use of airport facilities is relatively new within the GCC. To be sure, Dubai International was the first regional airport to introduce a fresh tax for use of facilities.

Millions of passengers pass through HIA annually — some 17.6 million passengers did so in the first half of 2016 alone, showing a growth of 20 per cent over the same period a year earlier. Qatar Airways operates flights to more than 150 destinations worldwide.

In a clear appreciation of the transit business, Qatar is targeting stopover traffic in 2017. Passengers of Qatar Airways holding onward boarding passes to flights within 5- to 96 hours can get free transit visa, a move designed to benefit the local economy through visitors spending on transport, hospitality and telecom, to name a few.

Qatar succeeded in raising $9 billion in Eurobonds in the international markets in May 2016. It was considered the biggest-ever bond issue by any government in the Middle East until Saudi Arabia raised a notable $17.5 billion in October last.

The funds was meant to help with the budgetary deficit. However, the need for a large debt raising in international markets is less urgent in 2017 thanks to the drop in the budgetary shortfall. The projected deficit in 2017 stands at $7.8 billion, down 40 per cent from 2016.

The Qatari economy is heading for a soft landing in the foreseeable future thanks to some of innovative projects. The challenge concerns staying ahead notwithstanding regional and international competition.

The writer is a Member of Parliament in Bahrain.

More from Analysis

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Qatar Airways
follow this tag on MGNQatar Airways
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAnalysis

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Analysis

Being a ‘yes’ person exposes you to distractions

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year