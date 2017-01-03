Innovation needs to be an everyday habit

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Innovation needs to be an everyday habit

One way is by having a predictable regulatory environment

Gulf News
 

The world is changing rapidly as global economic output is expected to double over the next 25 years, because of increased transport, trade and telecommunications. Simply put, the world is becoming smaller, more competitive, and more integrated than at any other point in history.

This broad, global transformation has created an urgent need to understand innovation and how to encourage it within our own nations, businesses, and social institutions. For nations that are successful in spurring innovation, the rewards will be immense. Think higher economic growth, greater security, more economic opportunity and sustainable job creation in key sectors.

In fact, in its 2016 “Global Competitiveness Report”, the World Economic Forum found that innovation will be a critical driver of growth in the coming years. The question is how can leaders in government, industry, and society encourage the kind of transformative technologies that lead to innovation and spur a cycle of growth within their own nations.

At Lockheed Martin, we have identified three key elements that can give countries an edge when it comes to innovation. The first is having a sound and stable policies that lay the groundwork for consistent and sustained investment. The most competitive nations have a predictable tax and regulatory environment, as well as a commitment to transparency and ethical business practices; a legal system that is geared towards protecting intellectual property, and modern infrastructure to facilitate commerce.

The second factor that defines the competitiveness of a nation is the way it welcomes research and development and entrepreneurship. Programmes that spur academic research and encourage innovation at small- and medium-sized businesses can be transformative. Innovation is accelerated when programmes are combined with the free exchange of ideas.

With such a climate of innovation in place, the private sector can also play a role in expanding the global reach of domestic businesses. For example, Lockheed Martin and Swedish tech company Exechon, formed a joint venture with the UAE company, Injaz National.

The new company, now called Exechon Enterprises, manufactures an advanced robot-machining tool made from carbon fibre that has applications in a wide range of sectors, including aerospace, defence and automobiles.

Exechon Enterprises is also working with local industry and academia to position the UAE as the leading supplier of automated-manufacturing technology. Collaboration like this is a prime example of how we facilitate meaningful and lasting economic impact.

It is also indicative of the third element of innovation, which is people. Nations can’t produce the kind of transformative technology that drives growth without human ingenuity. Nations that equip citizens with the knowledge and skills needed to start a business or compete for high-tech jobs can thrive in the global knowledge-based economy.

As a foundation for the future, we must strengthen the pipeline of the next generation pursuing education and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Simply put, today’s STEM students are tomorrow’s innovators and they are the ones who will create the technologies that transform the world we live in for a better tomorrow.

In particular, we must work together to ensure women are represented within the scientific community. The United Nations reports that only 28 per cent of scientific researchers in the world are women — an alarming statistic that should inspire both public and private sectors to take action to expose girls and boys to STEM careers.

We can make a difference together by putting in place policies that encourage investment and innovation. We can open the doors of opportunity by supporting the next generation of innovators. And, by leveraging shared strengths across the public and private sectors, we can collaborate to create long-term, innovative solutions for a brighter and more sustainable future.

The writer is the Chairman, President and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation. She was a keynote speaker at the recent Global Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament in Abu Dhabi.

More from Analysis

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGNWorld Economic Forum
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAnalysis

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Analysis

Lebanon’s central banker out to change mindsets

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject