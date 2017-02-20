Mobile
Harward makes first public appearance since turning down Trump

The senior defence executive and veteran was speaking at a Lockheed Martin product launch

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Robert Harward, Chief Executive Lockheed Martin, UAE, spoke on Monday morning at Idex about the mission his company is on to support their Gulf partners’ national security objectives.

Harward, a retired Vice-Admiral and Navy veteran of more than three decades, recently declined an offer from President Donald Trump to join his administration as national security adviser, replacing the outgoing Michael Flynn.

Speaking at the unveiling of a new manufacturing machine robot from Lockheed Martin and Tawazun, a UAE-based company, Harward said “this programme is indicative of what Lockheed Martin brings to our partners in the UAE.”

“We make sure partners can always reach in and leverage the ingenuity that the UAE and Lockheed Martin work together on.”

It was the decorated veteran’s first public appearances since he turned down the role of national security adviser, the most senior national security position in the White House, to stay on as the Chief Executive of the defence giant.

He cited “personal reasons,” for his refusal of Trump’s offer, amid claims in the US media that he was at odds with the president over the issue of bringing his own team in with him to restructure the National Security Council.

