Global refining industry mingles concerns with hope

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Global refining industry mingles concerns with hope

New capacity additions could taper off after 2021 as priorities change

Gulf News
 

Last week I discussed the upstream sector of the oil industry as presented to us by the Opec Secretariat report World Oil Outlook 2016. But the upstream sector can go nowhere without that highly technical interface between crude oil production and consumers.

By this I mean the refining industry, of which the report discusses at great length.

Although we often read that there is surplus refinery capacity, we also know that expansion and renewal of this industry is ongoing regardless. Especially in the developing regions “capacity continues to follow demand growth” and nowhere is this more demonstrated as in the Asia-Pacific.

Worldwide, it is estimated that additional distillation capacity of 7.3 million barrels a day (mbd) is likely to be added by 2021. And there may be 12.2 mbd additional requirements leading up to 2040 making the total 19.5 mbd.

Of this, 9.5 mbd is projected to be in the Asia-Pacific, 3.4 mbd in the Middle East and 4.6 mbd “split between Africa and Latin America”. The remaining 2 mbd is shared by the OECD states, East Europe, Russia and the Caspian. Especially in Europe, surplus capacity puts a break on any possible expansion even after the medium term.

This is related to the gradual reduction in demand, increased efficiency of use and the encroachment of non-crude oil streams such as alcohols and biodiesel. The expected refinery capacity increase to 2021 surpasses the “net incremental demand for refined products of 5.2 mbd”. This excess capacity may act to reduce refinery profitability and utilisation rates.

Long-term prospects

In a later period, the “reduction in demand growth rates together with increases in the supply of non-crude streams steadily reduces the level of required refinery additions.”

Thus 40 per cent of total additions are foreseen by 2021 while 60 per cent forecast during the years up to 2040. A slowdown will be the result unless there are more refinery closures and replacement of old refineries increases, a possibility that should be kept in mind.

Therefore, the report tells us that “given the need for continuing closures, the long-term prospects are for an era in which there could be no net increase in global refining capacity, and even the possibility of a net shrinkage”.

Refinery distillation capacity is one thing, but refinery configuration is probably more important to follow. Configuration is defied by the products demand slate and the evolution of petroleum product specifications. The trend is well established towards demand growth for light petroleum products and the gradual demise of heavy fuel oil.

As for specification, the world is destined to complete the programme of producing low and ultra-low sulphur products to protect health and environment and equipment life too.

The Opec report tells us that “firm secondary unit projects to 2021 are significant, with conversion at 41 per cent of new distillation capacity, desulphurization at 70 per cent and octane units at 18.3 per cent”.

But over the rest of the period to 2040 these rates are expected to be 60-, 100- and 25 per cent for conversion, desulphurization and octane units respectively. This trend is even affecting world crude oil trade, where light crude oil is going more into areas of less sophistication.

And heavier sour streams are increasingly going to areas where refinery configuration is well developed with respect to conversion and product specification. This is well demonstrated by the lifting of the crude export ban from the US where its light crude is exported increasingly in lieu of its imports of heavier streams.

It is heartening to know that every major refinery project in our region is sophisticated enough to follow the current trend.

Investment

Now that we know the projections for the up and downstream of the industry, the question must be asked as to the investment required to realise the objectives of the industry. The report estimates global investment up to 2040 to be $10 trillion (Dh36.7 trillion) where $7.4 trillion (in 2015 dollars) is expected to be in upstream, $1.5 trillion in refineries, $0.9 trillion in maintenance and replacement and $1.1 trillion in midstream (pipelines and storage).

The annual average investment is $300 billion, and Opec countries are expected to invest $65 billion a year and the rest of the world would need to invest $235 billion mostly in OECD countries where higher costs in exploration and development and projects are the norm.

There is a need to discuss the up and downside of WOO projections. Let us not forget that there are close 2.7 billion people worldwide who still rely on biomass for their energy needs and 1.3 billion who have no access to electricity.

Any improvement in their prospects could turn current projections upside down and the same goes for the opposite of a worsening situation. Let us hope for the best.

The writer is former head of the Energy Studies Department at the Opec Secretariat in Vienna.

More from Analysis

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAnalysis

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Analysis

Not defining belief by what others have to say

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir