Astana Expo 2017 agrees to cooperate with 2020 counterpart in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Astana Expo 2017 agrees to cooperate with 2020 counterpart in Dubai

The memorandum of understanding and cooperation covers issues such as sustainability and development projects

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The host of this year’s Expo 2017, Astana, has inked a memorandum of understanding and cooperation with Dubai Expo 2020 to share expertise and assistance on issues such as Islamic Finance, sustainability, and economic zones, the event organisers said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agreement between Astana and Dubai was signed on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit, currently underway in Abu Dhabi, by Akhmetzhan Yessimov, the Chairman of the Board of Astana Expo 2017, and Najeeb Mohammad Al Ali, Executive Director of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau.

The two cities agreed to work jointly on the Astana International Financial Centre, Islamic Finance, and developing ‘green’ bonds through the Centre for Development of Green Technologies in Kazakhstan.

“We held talks with the Dubai International Financial Centre and agreed to use its experience in Kazakhstan,” said Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, who was attending the summit in Abu Dhabi.

Nazarbayev added that this cooperation would promote better ties on issues such as Islamic Finance in the region. He also noted that the initiatives to promote clean energy were a good platform for cooperation, according to the statement.

Construction is 95 per cent complete at the site of Astana’s Expo 2017, according to the statement, with pavilions currently being handed over to participating countries.

More from Analysis

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAnalysis

Also In Analysis

China plays the global card at Davos

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found