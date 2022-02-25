Dubai: It still proved to be an ideal time to remit for Indian expats in the UAE as the rupee fell for a second day. This is primarily because forex market sentiments continued to be hit amid a persisting Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Although the Indian rupee firmed up to Rs20.35 to a dirham at the start of Friday's session, the currency weakened to Rs20.52 by mid-day, hovering near the levels it closed at a day before. Check the latest forex rates here.
The Indian rupee became a casualty of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine hostilities as it weakened by over 1 per cent on Thursday. The rupee weakened by 1.3 per cent to Rs75.65 per US dollar from its Wednesday's close of Rs74.55.
The rupee became the worst-performing currency in Asia as Russia-Ukraine conflict roiled sentiments and strong month-end US dollar demand from oil importers. The geopolitical uncertainties fuelled sell-off in risk assets and https://gulfnews.com/business/markets/russia-ukraine-conflict-stock-markets-rise-oil-and-gold-prices-dip-on-day-2-1.85997066oil prices surged past $100 a barrel, resulting in rupee falling the most since June 2021.
Analysts expect the USD-INR (spot) to trade with a positive bias and quote in the range of 75.50 and 76.20. Weakness in the rupee's value against the US dollar will be automatically reflected in its exchange rate with the UAE dirham as the UAE currency is pegged to the dollar.