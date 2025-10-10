The Indian rupee opened marginally weaker on Wednesday, tracking losses across most Asian peers, with investors awaiting the Federal ​Reserve's policy decision after local market hours for clues on the ‌outlook for further rate hikes. Currently the Indian rupee is trading at Dh25.95 versus Dh25.92 in the previous session. Now, an expat will have to spend DH38.54 to get a Rs1000 in exchange.