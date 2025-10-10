GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
YOUR MONEY
YOUR MONEY
Your Money /
Saving and Investment

Remit now: Expats’ dirham buys more, or less, back home?

Quick look at current exchange rates - as of October 26- against the UAE dirham

Last updated:
Stacy Pereira, Business Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rupee opens marginally higher at 94.93/$ amid volatility
Rupee opens marginally higher at 94.93/$ amid volatility
Pixabay

Dubai: Expats in the UAE are still getting a boost from weak Asian currencies, as each dirham converts into more when sent home. The Indian rupee, Philippine peso and Pakistani rupee are sitting close to their weakest levels in years.

On Monday, the rupee opened at 94.93 per dollar, barely changed from 94.94 at the previous close. Costly crude and fading support from last week’s inflows pressured the currency. Currently the Indian rupee is trading at Dh25.87 versus unchanged since the previous session. Now, an expat will have to spend DH38.65 to get a Rs1000 in exchange.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Peso softens

The Philippine peso (PHP) has weakened further against the dirham, currently trading at Dh17.3 versus the Dh17.23 previously. Changes in oil prices impact the local currency because the Philippines imports most of its oil. Expectations that the US Federal Reserve may keep rates high have strengthened the US dollar.

For now, favorable rates are prompting households to reassess strategy, deciding whether to lock in current levels or wait for another shift in the market. (Check live forex rates here)

Current exchange rates as of 08:45 am on October 26:

  • Indian rupee: 25.87 flat from yesterday's levels.

  • Pakistani rupee: 75.65, unchanged from yesterday's levels.

  • Philippine peso: 17.3, weaker from yesterday's levels.

Stacy PereiraBusiness Reporter
Related Topics:
PakistanIndian RupeeindiaPhilippinesPhilippine pesoUAE remittance

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Lahore-based singer Mohsin Lashari and Shanzy Sial performed an acoustic rendition of the Saraiki folk song ‘Chalre Chalre Waal’

Pakistani Saraiki song goes viral on Indian reels

3m read
Planning on remitting Indian rupee, Pakistan rupee or Philippine peso? Here’s how you can take advantage of remittance-beneficial rates and when.

Peso breaks ₱63 for the first time ever

3m read
Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy in ‘Indian 3’, as the long-delayed sequel signals a comeback with its ‘War Mode’ announcement.

Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 3’ roars back after two years

2m read
Bhuvneshwar’s India return hailed

Bhuvneshwar’s India return hailed

2m read