Dirham stretches further against the rupee, peso as dollar climbs

Quick look at current exchange rates - as of November 16- against the UAE dirham
Dubai: Continued declines in Asian currencies are helping UAE expats make their money go further on remittances. The Indian rupee, Philippine peso and Pakistani rupee are all lingering near lows not seen in years.
The dollar has been gaining strength against most of its peers after hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials and a hot October inflation report.
The Indian rupee has opened marginally higher on Monday at 94.21/dollar. Pressure from rising US bond yields, a firmer dollar and fluctuations in crude oil prices was counter balanced by a resurgence in foreign portfolio investor inflows.
Most Asian currencies weakened, keeping the US dollar supported. Importers had an attractive opportunity to purchase dollars below the 94 mark, but the focus has now shifted to exporters, who may look to wait for levels of 94.50 before selling their dollar receivables. Importers, meanwhile, can continue to take advantage of dips to meet their day-to-day currency requirements.
In the UAE, rupee can be traded at Dh25.67 versus Dh25.68 in the previous session. The UAE Dirham is pegged to the dollar and the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen slightly. Now an expat will have to send about Dh38.96 to get Rs 1000 in exchange.
The Philippine peso (PHP) has softened against the dirham, currently trading at Dh17.28 unchanged from its previous close. A surprise slowdown in the Philippine economy has triggered calls for the central bank to go easy on interest rate increases.
For now, favorable rates are prompting households to reassess strategy, deciding whether to lock in current levels or wait for another shift in the market. (Check live forex rates here)
Current exchange rates as of 08:30 am on November 16
Indian rupee: 25.67 weaker than its previous levels
Pakistani rupee: 75.8, unchanged from yesterday's levels.
Philippine peso: 17.28, weaker from yesterday's levels.