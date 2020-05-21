The world is keeping an eye out on the leading candidate vaccines

Dubai: How would you celebrate when a COVID-19 is finally out?

To answer that question, let's backtrack a bit. Polio had afflicted mankind for millennia. When the long-awaited polio vaccine finally arrived in 1955 — proven both safe and effect — it was reported the people ran out to cheer, and church bells rang.

Back to 2020, COVId-19 is not expected to go away any time soon. We're all squeezed amidst various forms of lockdown for months now, so the entire world is keeping an eye out for the leading candidate vaccines.

The countries in different stages of vaccine trials now include China, US, UK, Italy, France, Mexico, Denmark, among others.

Who will reach the finish line first? The answer is currently the world's favourite guessing game.

But here’s the point: With a specific antidote against a debilitating infectious disease, the world had been there before — solving human affliction as ONE.

The science was shared. The manufacturing scaled up. The vials are distributed such that everyone has access.

The objective is to make it affordable and as widely available as possible — this was the case with smallpox, polio, DPT, measles, and a host of other crippling or deadly diseases.

The next challenge: Manufacturing

Following the conclusion of rigorous test done on thousands of human volunteers, the winning vaccine/vaccines will be declared. It has to pass on two hurdles: safety and effectiveness.

The next challenge: Manufacturing the vaccine. The world need literally tens of millions of shots. It is possible the manufacturing will be farmed out to different manufacturers across the world.

Who will manufacture the vaccine?

One possible manufacturer is Indian biotech firm Serum Institute of India (SII), based in Pune, a world leader in the mass production of vaccines for the world market.

SII nacks a leading vaccine candidate, Oxford’s ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

On April 23, Oxford University kicked off phase-1 human clinical trial of it vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

In the trial, 1,112 healthy volunteers will be given one dose each. The objective is to study the vaccine's safety and ability to produce immune response.

Researchers in the UK — the country that gave the world the smallpox vaccine in 1796 and penicillin, the first true antibiotic, in 1928, — are pumped up expecting a positive outcome of the trial.

When will the first Oxford vaccine be ready?

If the trial goes as planned, Oxford plans to get millions of doses of the vaccine out — before the end of 2020 — even while waiting for results of the final phase of the trial (phase-3).

The vaccine, developed by the Oxford University’s Jenner Institute, began trials in a joint project with the University’s Oxford Vaccine Group.

How was the vaccine made?

Oxford’s ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 uses the common cold virus (adenovirus) that causes infections in chimpanzees.

The adenovirus has been genetically altered so that it does not grow once injected. The “construct” carries the genetic material of the novel coronavirus that makes the spike protein.

The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus and plays a crucial role in binding to specific human receptors found on cell surfaces and entering the cells.

What is the timeline for the trial?

The Phase-1 trial is expected to be completed in end-May if transmission remains high in the community.

The Phase-2 trial may be completed by August-September.

The Phase-3 trial is when the vaccine is given to thousands of people and tested for efficacy and safety.

If the Phase-1 trial results are encouraging, Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials may get combined, according to Suresh Jadhav, Executive Director of SII. The US is also ramping up its own vaccine trials under the so called “Project Warp Speed.”

China has five different candidates too now in different stages of trial on humans – basically infecting healthy people with coronavirus, in order to speed up vaccine trials.

When will Serum Institute start manufacturing the vaccine?

According to Jadhav, the company will start manufacturing the vaccine the moment the Phase-3 trial (vaccine given to thousands of people) or the combined phase-2/phase-3 trial begins.

If the last two stages of the trial are combined, then it would start manufacturing the vaccine by end-June.

Millions of doses will be ready year-end. The company is confident of manufacturing 60-70 million vaccine doses before 2020 is over, with up to 400 million doses by 2021.

“Since we will begin manufacturing when the last phase of the trial is initiated, we will have millions of vaccine doses ready by the time the trial ends,” Jadhav told Reuters.

TAKEAWAYS

There's still much about virus that's little understood. So it may be premature to celebrate.

Sure, hope springs eternal...we can all start thinking of a way to mark the vaccine's arrival.

An effective COVID-19 vaccine would should follow the same route in order to save lives, with no regard for colour, creed, geography.

What the world needs right now is a vaccine that will work for everyone.

Any advances must be available to all countries equally, without exception, like a rising tide lifting all boats.