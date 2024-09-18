Neuralink has just hit a game-changing milestone: its experimental brain-computer interface (BCI) implant received the coveted "breakthrough device" designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Elon Musk’s startup is pushing the boundaries of science with its latest creation, “Blindsight,” an implant designed to restore vision even to those who have lost both eyes and their optic nerve.

In an announcement on X, Musk declared: “Blindsight will allow even those completely blind, from birth or injury, to see again. At first, the vision will resemble low-resolution Atari graphics, but eventually, it could surpass natural sight—enabling users to see infrared, ultraviolet, or even radar wavelengths, like Geordi La Forge.”

The future of vision is no longer science fiction—it's happening now.

Life-changing

Following a life-changing procedure, Noland Arbaugh, a brain implant recipient, shared his journey and future aspirations.

Like many Americans, Arbaugh had always dreamed of visiting France and learning the language.

But after an accident left him paralyzed from the shoulders down eight years ago, he feared that dream was out of reach—until Musk, already the world’s richest man, stepped in with the brain interface.

At 30, Arbaugh became a patient of Neuralink, receiving a brain implant in January.

Just two months later, Musk posted a video of Arbaugh playing online chess, using only his mind to control the cursor.

Before the implant, Arbaugh relied on a mouth stick—a specialised assistive device for quadriplegics—to navigate his computer. Now, thanks to Neuralink, he’s breaking boundaries and reimagining his future.

'Breakthrough device': What it means

The "breakthrough device" designation from the FDA is a significant milestone for Neuralink's BMI.

It indicates that the FDA believes that the system has the potential to treat a serious disease or condition and that there is a significant unmet medical need.

Benefits of FDA designation

Faster development: The FDA designation of "breakthrough devices" for Blindsight as a product means that Neuralink's BMI is approved for use.

Increased attention: The designation can attract more attention from investors, researchers, and patients, which can help to accelerate the development and adoption of the technology.

Regulatory support: The FDA may provide additional support to Neuralink, such as guidance on clinical trials and regulatory requirements.