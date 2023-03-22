Secondpass Global is a leading company offering Citizenship and Residency by Investment (RCBI) programmes. Established in 2018, the company has its head office in Dubai, UAE, and partner offices in over 20 countries. Its vision is to provide global outreach to lucrative investment opportunities as they arise.
The pandemic has led many nations to suffer significant damages to their social and economic structures, making a “second home” or “back-up plan” more necessary than ever before. As an established investment migration company, Secondpass Global has partnered with well-respected developers, reputable lawyers and recognised government programmes to bring our clients the best of RCBI. Being a boutique operator, working at a low cost and providing exceptional 24x7 client support, we are proud to boast a 100 per cent success rate, assuring clients that their wealth is in safe hands.
Secondpass Global is always on the cusp of identifying new programmes and opportunities for its clients. Currently offering over 22 RCBI programmes, including all 5 Caribbean passports; Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, as well as Turkey, Vanuatu and Malta citizenship. We specialise in the Golden Visa/Residency by Investment options of Portugal, Spain, Greece, Malta, Latvia, Germany, the UAE, UK and US (both EB-5 & E-2).
The company’s forte is aiding individuals in applying for a second passport legally and without relocating from the comfort of their own homes. Our professional consultants are always there for you to provide premium-class services. They will assess your eligibility for the programme and handle all the necessary document reviews on your behalf. With our extensive knowledge and experience in the field, we guarantee a smooth application process. Contact us today and let us help turn your dream of global citizenship into a reality.