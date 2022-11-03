Russia resumed its participation in the Black Sea grain-export deal after Moscow said it received written guarantees from Ukraine that the safe-passage corridor will be used only for grain exports.
The decision was an abrupt reversal after President Vladimir Putin suspended the deal on Saturday following a strike on his naval forces off the port of Sevastopol.
The United Nations coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative welcomed Russia's return and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to help make it happen.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked the European Union to help restore electricity in his country, where the energy infrastructure has been damaged by a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks.
Russia's missile attacks, which began last month, have damaged about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.