Berlin: Pfizer-Biontech's coronavirus vaccine offers more protection than earlier thought with effectiveness in preventing symptomatic disease reaching 97 per cent, according to real world evidence published Thursday by pharma companies.
Using data from January 17 to March 6 from Israel's national vaccination campaign, Pfizer-Biontech found that prevention against asymptomatic disease also reached 94 per cent.
An earlier real world study had showed effectiveness at preventing symptomatic disease at 94 per cent and asymptomatic illness at 92 per cent.