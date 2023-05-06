Viral video: Emotional rescue mission of a monitor lizard trapped in wet sand in Saudi Arabia
Image Credit: Twitter@saudistuff

Dubai: A video of a monitor lizard trapped in wet sand in Saudi Arabia has gone viral on social media, capturing the moment the Rahmah Animal Welfare Association, a Saudi voluntary non-profit organization, rescued the animal.

The lizard was almost completely submerged in sand, seemingly crying for help as it struggled to free itself.

Upon discovering the lizard, the team began the process of carefully digging it out.

Once freed, the exhausted animal was provided with water and food to aid its recovery.

The heartwarming video documenting the rescue has garnered significant attention on social media platforms.

read more offbeat stories