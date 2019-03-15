Many users commended New Zealand's media for calling it a terror attack Image Credit: Twiiter/@nzherald

Dubai: Media organisations in New Zealand stood out during a time of crisis for practicing ethical journalism that focussed on accuracy and empathy, and steering clear of divisive conversations.

As the country, and the rest of the world, dealt with the horrific terror attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, journalists and news presenters ensured that they remained unbiased and inclusive.

Most news stories were filled with first-person accounts of the attacks, highlighting the connection within the communities and heroes who stepped forward at a time of crisis Image Credit: tvnz.co.n

Many online users commended the media, as well as New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, for calling it a terror attack. Tweep @josiahmortimer noted how this was notably different from other international media outlets: “Basically every New Zealand media outlet is rightly calling the shootings a ‘terrorist attack’. Striking that few UK outlets are doing the same - MailOnline: ‘Mosque killings’; Telegraph: ‘Shooting’... ‘attacks on two mosques’; Times: ‘Mosque attacks’; BBC: ‘Mosque shootings’”