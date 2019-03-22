Members of the public look on during congregational Friday prayers and two minutes of silence for victims of the twin mosque massacre, at Hagley Park in Christchurch.
Image Credit:
Alaska Wood, 26, (centre L) comforts Mohammed Nadir, 58, (centre R) as he cries while taking part in a two minute silence for twin mosque massacre victims in a park near the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch
Image Credit:
People pray during congregational Friday prayers and two minutes of silence for victims of the twin mosque massacre, at Hagley Park in Christchurch
Image Credit:
Local residents with head scarfs gather for the call to prayer and the moments silence at Masjid Umar mosque in Auckland
Image Credit:
Zaid Mustafa (C, in wheelchair), who was wounded by an Australian white supremacist gunman in the twin mosque massacre, arrives for congregational Friday prayers and a two-minute observation of silence outside the Al Noor Mosque where his father Khalid Mustafa and brother Hamza Mustafa were killed in Christchurch
Image Credit:
People gather for prayers and to observe a two minutes of silence for victims of the twin mosques massacres at Hagley Park in Christchurch
Image Credit:
New Zealand officials observe two minutes of silence outside the Wellington Islamic Centre a week after Christchurch twin mosques massacres.
Image Credit:
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gestures as she departs following a gathering for congregational Friday prayers and two minutes of silence for victims of the twin mosque massacre, at Hagley Park in Christchurch
Image Credit:
Women wearing headscarves as tribute to the victims of the mosque attacks are seen before Friday prayers at Hagley Park outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch
Image Credit:
People gather to support a remembrance for the victims of last week's mosque shooting, at the police cordon for the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch
Image Credit:
Thousands of New Zealanders gathered in Christchurch on March 22 to honour the 50 Muslim worshippers killed one week ago by a white supremacist, with a call to prayer broadcast around the country and a two-minute silence.
Image Credit:
Local residents with head scarfs gather for the call to prayer and the moment of silence at Masjid Umar mosque in Auckland a week after the Christchurch twin mosques attacks that claimed 50 lives.
Image Credit: