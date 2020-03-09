AP states "patient zero" has yet to be identified in Italy

People wear protective face masks as they walk in St. Mark's Square after the last days of Venice Carnival were cancelled due to coronavirus, in Venice, Italy. Image Credit: Reuters

CLAIM: A Pakistani migrant delivering food is said to be patient zero of the new coronavirus in Italy.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Patient zero has yet to be identified in Italy.

THE FACTS

As Italy closed all schools and universities this week, social media users began pushing the false claim asserting that the country had identified its patient zero.

Italy, which has become the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe, has reported 5,883 cases and 366 deaths.

Free West Media, a media outlet that bills itself as offering coverage of Europe with a "western perspective", pushed out the claim that Italy’s "patient zero" was a Pakistani migrant from Pavia, Italy, a town south of Milan.

The claim was picked up by other media outlets and promoted by social media users, including an account known for spreading conspiracy theories.

Stephanie Brickman, a spokeswoman for the World Health Organization (WHO), confirmed to The Associated Press in an email that Italian authorities have yet to identify patient zero of the virus.

“We know of no evidence to support this claim; the Italian authorities have been clear that it is not possible at this stage to identify patient zero,” she said.

News articles including Free West Media falsely cited Adnkronos, an Italian media agency, in making the claim.

On Feb. 29, Adnkronos released a story that a Pakistani man, who delivers Chinese food, did not quarantine himself in Italy after having a positive coronavirus test.

The article makes no reference to the man being "patient zero".