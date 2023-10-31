Sana’a: Yemen’s Iran-backed Al Houthi rebels fired drones towards Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for its war against Hamas, a senior official from the group told AFP.
“These drones belong to the state of Yemen,” Abdul Aziz bin Habtour, prime minister of the Al Houthi government, said when asked about drones launched towards Eilat in southern Israel.
Last week the Israeli military accused Iran of having ordered attacks by Tehran-backed militias in Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon, and said Israel was jointly monitoring the region with its US ally.
Chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Iran was currently providing Hamas in Gaza with intelligence, and was also helping stoke anti-Israel sentiment globally with an online messaging campaign.