The Israeli government has accused Hamas and other militant groups of siphoning off aid and using UN facilities for military purposes.

UNRWA denies those allegations and says it took swift action against the employees accused of taking part in the attack. The United States and nine other Western nations that together provided more than half of UNRWA’s budget in 2022 nevertheless suspended their funding to the agency.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, or 87 per cent of the population, rely on UNRWA services that would be scaled back as soon as February if the money is not restored.

WHAT IS UNRWA AND WHY WAS IT CREATED?

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East was established to provide aid to the estimated 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were driven out of what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding the country’s creation.

The Palestinians say the refugees and their descendants, who now number nearly 6 million across the Middle East, have the right to return to their homes.

Israel has refused, because if the right of return were to be fully implemented it would result in a Palestinian majority inside its borders. The fate of the refugees and their descendants was among the thorniest issues in the peace process, which ground to a halt in 2009.

UNRWA operates schools, health clinics, infrastructure projects and aid programmes in refugee camps that now resemble dense urban neighbourhoods in Gaza, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan. It has 13,000 employees in Gaza alone, the vast majority of them Palestinians.

In Gaza, where some 85% of territory’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes, over 1 million are sheltering in UNRWA schools and other facilities.

WHAT DO ISRAEL AND OTHER CRITICS SAY ABOUT UNRWA?

Israel accuses UNRWA of turning a blind eye as Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, siphons off aid intended for civilians and fights from in and around UN facilities, several of which have been struck during the war. It also has exposed Hamas tunnels running next to or under UNRWA facilities and accuses the agency of teaching hatred of Israel in its schools.

UNRWA denies those allegations. It says it has no links to Hamas or to any other militant groups, and that it thoroughly investigates any allegations of wrongdoing and holds staff accountable. It says it shares lists of all of its staff with Israel and other host countries.

The 12 employees are said to have participated in the surprise October 7 attack in which Hamas fighters from Gaza overran Israel’s extensive border defences. Other militants joined in the subsequent rampage through nearby communities, which left 1,200 people dead, mostly civilians. Around 250 others, including children, were captured and dragged into Gaza.

UN chief Guterres said nine of the accused UNRWA employees were immediately terminated, one was confirmed dead and the other two still need to be identified. He said all would be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.

Neither the details of the allegations nor the evidence supporting them has been made public.

WHAT DO THE FUNDING CUTS MEAN FOR GAZA?

The United States, which was the first country to suspend funding, is the biggest donor to UNRWA, providing it with $340 million in 2022. The United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Finland and France have also suspended aid.