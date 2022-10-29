Cairo: Lebanese pop star Haifa Wehbe performed at her first concert in Saudi Arabia as part of a series of entertainment events in the kingdom.
Wehbe, a singing sensation in the Arab world, Friday night sang several of her popular songs to a thrilled audience at the Mohammed Abdou Theatre in the capital Riyadh, witnesses said.
The concert was part of the current edition of the Riyadh Season opened earlier this month.
In the run-up to the concert, the 46-year-entertainer expressed excitement over performing in Saudi Arabia.
“I’m very happy because my dream comes true and I’ll meet for the first time the Saudi audience in Riyadh,” she tweeted.
In recent years, several Arab and foreign celebrities as well as theatrical groups performed in Saudi Arabia as the kingdom has shown interest in boosting its entertainment industry.