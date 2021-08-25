Dubai: A spotted snake surprisingly broke into a hospital in Iraq, causing a state of panic among patients and visitors, local media reported.
The visitors and patients of a hospital in Basra, Iraq’s southernmost province, were shocked to see a spotted snake in the hospital.
A video of the incident showing people gathering around the snake, trying to kill it with their shoes, despite being in a state of confusion and fear, has gone viral on social media.
According to local media, hospital officials considered what happened a normal thing that does not require fear.
“The existence of the snake in the hospital reveals the extent of neglect and poor services in Iraqi hospitals. People are no longer safe in hospitals and now fear for their lives from such dangerous animals more than they fear diseases itself,” social media commentators said, according to Skynews.
It is not the first time that people reported snakes in Basra hospitals. Similar incidents have been reported before.