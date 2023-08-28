Dubai: An Egyptian woman made waves on social media after sharing her own unique way to celebrate her divorce.
Videos circulating online show her standing behind a sizeable cake that reads, “Happy Divorce. Congratulations on the divorce.”
The woman, who was not named, said that the day marked the end of her ‘iddah (a waiting period after divorce in Islamic traditions) and felt it was the right moment to celebrate.
She said that she was not saddened by the divorce, especially as the cause was her husband’s infidelity, which she couldn’t condone.
Describing her celebration, she said, “I wanted to mark this happy occasion and what better way than hosting a party and giving out gold prizes? I’m a passionate and impulsive Aries after all.”
She went on to claim that she distributed gold prizes at the café where she organised a party, asking, “What’s a better occasion to celebrate?”
Egypt has seen a rising trend in “divorce parties”, which originated in affluent circles but quickly permeated various social strata.
According to a report from the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics, the number of divorces in Egypt for 2021 was about 245,000, showing a 13 per cent increase from the previous year.
Meanwhile, official marriages saw a slight rise from 876,000 in 2020 to 880,000 in 2021.