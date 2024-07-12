Dubai: Cairo International Airport authorities have arrested an Egyptian traveller bound for Kuwait who attempted to smuggle 1,253,000 Egyptian pounds inside shawarma meals.

The incident occurred during the finalisation of travel procedures for passengers on EgyptAir flight No. 615.

A source at Cairo Airport revealed that the airport authorities grew suspicious of an Egyptian passenger, who holds a sensitive job position.

Upon searching his luggage, officials discovered the substantial sum of money concealed within shawarma meals, a tactic intended to deceive security personnel.