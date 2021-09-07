Dubai: A Libyan muezzin died of heart attack immediately after calling for Asr prayer in Benghazi, in eastern Libya, local media reported.
Abdul Hamid Al Mauraimi collapsed suddenly after he finished the call for Asr prayer at a Benghazi-based mosque. Worshippers rushed to help the muezzin and took him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Social media users shared a video documenting the moment when the muezzin fell on the ground. They said the muezzin’s death after calling for prayer is a sign of his good end.