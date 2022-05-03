Dubai: A man and his son were killed and five injured after two vehicles collided in Zarqa on Monday morning, the first day of Eid Al Ftir, local media reported
According to the Civil Defence Directorate (CDD), the deceased and the injured were moved to Prince Faisal Governmental Hospital. The CDD said that one of the injured is in critical condition.
A video of the accident has gone viral on social media, showing the moment the car collides with the SUV.
The deceased appeared to be driving on a highway. However, at a certain point he decides to take a U-turn. But soon after he takes the U-turn a speeding SUV rams into his car, killing the two of them instantly.