Dubai: Veteran Syrian-Palestinian actor Bassam Lotfy, best known as the “Dean of Syrian Drama”, passed away on Friday at the age of 82, Syrian media reported.
The Syndicate of Syrian Artists has mourned the death of Lotfy a day after another Syrian actress Antoinette Najiba died aged 91.
Born in the Palestinian city of Tulkarm on January 1, 1940, the Palestinian actor received his primary education in Tulkarm. He devoted himself to working in Syrian television dramas, and among his most important series are: The Diaries of a General Manager, A Hero from This Time, and The Falcon of Quraysh.
Lotfy was one of the founders and leaders of Syrian drama, and Artists Syndicate, and the holder of membership No. (1).
He played many acting roles in theatre, radio, television and cinema, and participated in “The Stranger” play, the first dramatic work shown on television in 1960.