London: Britain’s Treasury said it has designated the entire Hezbollah organisation as a terrorist group under its Terrorism and Terrorist Financing rules, and as such its assets will be frozen.

Previously it was only Hezbollah’s Military Wing which was subject to asset freezing under UK government rules.