ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has affirmed that the UAE is following with great concern and extreme anxiety the statements issued by the Republic of Iraq towards the sisterly country of Bahrain and its leadership.

"The interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain and any contempt or breach of the noble status of its leadership is objectionable meddling that can never be accepted," said the MoFAIC in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry reiterated that "any failure in containing the abuse in relations between sisterly countries will only lead to widening the gap and heightening tension in a time we are in a dire need for cooperation and for respecting national sovereignty and adhering to the principle of non-intervention."