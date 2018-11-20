Amman: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was received by Jordan’s King Abdullah II upon his arrival in Amman.
Shaikh Mohammad was accorded an official reception. A 21-gun salute was fired in his honour and the national anthems of the UAE and Jordan were played.
Shaikh Mohammad and King Abdullah witnessed the signing of a $100 million agreement between the Khalifa Fund and Jordan’s Crown Prince Foundation to support 22,000 SMEs in Jordan.
Shaikh Mohammad and King Abdullah then held talks on the strong relations between the UAE and Jordan, as well as a host of regional and international issues and developments of common concern.
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also hailed Jordan’s efforts in combating terrorism and terrorist organisations.
He pointed out that Jordan plays a pivotal and critical role in the issues facing the Middle East, thanks to the wise and balanced policies of King Abdullah and his efforts and work for supreme Arab interests.
Shaikh Mohammad and King Abdullah stressed the importance of activating joint Arab work to face challenges and crises and bolster the security and stability of the region and its peoples.
King Abdullah then conferred upon Shaikh Mohammad the Order of Hussain Ibn Ali, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen relations between the UAE and Jordan.
Later, an official reception was held on the occasion of renaming the Rapid Intervention / High Readiness Brigade to the His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Rapid Intervention Brigade.
Shaikh Mohammad was accompanied by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Yousuf Al Otaiba, UAE’s Ambassador to the US, Mattar Saif Sulaiman Al Shamsi, UAE’s Ambassador to Jordan, and other senior officials.