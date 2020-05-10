In this file picture, a boy rides his bicycle past houses in the Israeli colonies of Ofra, in the Occupied West Bank on February 6, 2017. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressed his deep concern and rejection of the new Israeli regime’s plans to annex and impose Israeli sovereignty over some parts of the West Bank.

Sheikh Abdullah warned that this unilateral and illegal step will undermine the chances for peace and is inconsistent with efforts made by the international community to reach a lasting political solution in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

He also rejected the statements of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he referred to an implicit Arab acceptance of these steps, considering that his remarks are divorced from the reality and contradict the Arab position. The Arab consensus is declared and unchangeable as evidenced by decisions issued by the Arab League, and it was emphasised in many Arab ministerial meetings.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the path to peace in the Middle East, “which we all aspire to, is clear and known and established by the international principles agreed upon to resolve the Palestinian cause and end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories”.