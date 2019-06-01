Makkah: The UAE strongly believes the spread of extremist ideology and terrorism in the world by outlawed groups under the disguise of religion must be countered and its sources eradicated, His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said. Shaikh Saud made these remarks while participating in the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit, which concluded in Makkah last night.

He added that it was necessary to strengthen national and international legal instruments to address regional challenges that have damaged the Islamic world, destroyed its gains and cultural heritage, and hampered its development.

The RAK Ruler reaffirmed the UAE’s position on the centrality of the Palestine and Jerusalem issue, for which the OIC was established, pointing out the UAE renews its support to the Palestinian people and their just demands, foremost of which is the building of an independent state with east Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and the resolutions of international legitimacy.