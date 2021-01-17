Cairo: Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has unveiled a major reshuffle of his government more than four months after its formation as violent protests rocked the country.
The reshuffle included new ministers for the key portfolios of the interior and justice. Mechichi also named new ministers for portfolios of culture, environment, regional development and investment, energy, industry and health.
The reshuffle has to be approved by the parliament to take effect.
It comes amid unrest in the North African country over economic hardships. Several Tunisian cities, including the capital, witnessed Saturday night clashes between security forces and angry protesters, local media reported.
Tear gas
The protests were marred by lootings in some areas. Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters who responded by throwing stones, according to the media.
The hotbeds included the northern city of Siliana where an attack by a policeman on a shepherd sparked anger and street demonstrations. No casualties were reported.
The protests come on the 10th anniversary of the Tunisian revolt that deposed longtime ruler Zin El Abdine Ben Ali.