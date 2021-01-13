Cairo: Tunisia will impose this week a temporary total lockdown in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The North African country has recently experienced a sharp rise in virus infection rates.
The lockdown will start on Thursday and run for four days, Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi said.
Classes at all education levels will be suspended from Thursday until January 24, the official said, according to the official Tunisian newsagency.
As part of the anti-coronavirus measures, a nationwide nighttime curfew will be extended to run from 4pm to 7am during the four-day lockdown.
Services at coffeehouses and restaurants will be limited to takeaways over the period from January 18 to January 24.
Tunisia, a country of about 11 million population, has so far reported a tally of 164,936 virus cases and 5,343 related fatalities.
Russia has promised to provide Tunisia with a first batch of the anti-COVID-19 Sputnik V in late January, the minister said.
“The vaccine will be for free and optional for everyone,” he added.
Priority groups include people aged over 60, health workers, security forces and sufferers of chronic diseases.